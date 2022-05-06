26th Annual Falconer Community Clean-Up May 7

The Falconer Rotary and the Village of Falconer are sponsoring the 26th Annual Falconer Community Cleanup on Saturday, May 7th.

The clean-up takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help clean all areas of the village including parks and public areas. They are encouraged to bring their own rakes, brooms and gloves or other items they may need. The Village will supply garbage bags. A complimentary lunch will follow the event.

New this year, the Village of Falconer will provide dumpsters that will be available to Village residents only. Dumpsters will be located behind the Village Garage on Coleson Drive.

Village residents may bring any items they wish to dispose of free of charge with four exceptions:

– No electronic devices including televisions, computers, or VCRS

– No types of tires

– Refrigerators must be tagged that all freon has been removed before the Village can accept them

– No paint, thinners, household hazard chemicals or fuel oils, etc.

Residents must present photo ID and proof of residency in order to use dumpsters.

The clean-up event also coincides with the Rotary District 7090 Great Lakes Watershed Clean Up. The Falconer Rotary Club will be concentrating on taking care of the local waterways that surround and flow through the Village of Falconer including the Chadakoin River and Moon Brook.

For more Information, please call Village Hall at 716-665-4400.