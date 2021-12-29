$285,000 in Water Quality Grants Coming to Chautauqua County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $23 million in grants to help improve water quality across New York State with $285,000 of that coming to Chautauqua County.

The funding is part of the $750 million announced for Round XI of the Governor’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

The town of Pomfret will receive a $135,000 Green Innovation grant to install water meters with advanced metering infrastructure. This project will increase water conservation by collecting more frequent and accurate readings.

The towns of Mina and Ripley, the village of Westfield, the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District, and the Portland Pomfret Dunkirk Sewer District will all receive $30,000 each in Engineering Planning Grants to start a planning process so they can be better prepared to seek financing to help them complete their water infrastructure projects.