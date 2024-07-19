28th Annual Laurel Run/Walk Taking Place July 20

The 28th Annual Laurel Run/Walk will take place this Saturday in Silver Creek.

The event was created by Wayne and Elaine Hotelling in honor of their oldest daughter, who had Down syndrome.

The run/walk will offer a variety of ways for people to participate – an 8-kilometer running race, a 5K running race, a 5K awareness walk, a 1K fun walk, children’s runs, and Laurel’s Legacy Lap (for anyone with a disability).

Registration the day of the event is $30 for adults and $25 for children age 17 and younger. Check-in begins at 7:00 a.m. in the Village Square, with the runs and walks beginning at 8:30.

Proceeds benefit The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc.