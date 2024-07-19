WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 28th Annual Laurel Run/Walk Taking Place July 20

28th Annual Laurel Run/Walk Taking Place July 20

By Leave a Comment

The 28th Annual Laurel Run/Walk will take place this Saturday in Silver Creek.

The event was created by Wayne and Elaine Hotelling in honor of their oldest daughter, who had Down syndrome.

The run/walk will offer a variety of ways for people to participate – an 8-kilometer running race, a 5K running race, a 5K awareness walk, a 1K fun walk, children’s runs, and Laurel’s Legacy Lap (for anyone with a disability).

Registration the day of the event is $30 for adults and $25 for children age 17 and younger. Check-in begins at 7:00 a.m. in the Village Square, with the runs and walks beginning at 8:30.

Proceeds benefit The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.