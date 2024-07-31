32nd Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Fest Set for August 1-4

The 32nd Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Fest takes place in downtown Jamestown this Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4.

Over 50 live events will be presented over four days in a festival that celebrates comedy’s contemporary stars and rising talent from across the country, while celebrating comedy’s great heritage.

This year’s headliners include Nicole Byer, performing Thursday at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, and Nate Bargatze performing Saturday at the Northwest Arena.

A show featuring “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross for Friday was canceled by the comedian. The Comedy Fest organizers said they hope to reschedule Ross’ performance for a future festival. All ticket buyers to this performance will receive a full refund.

Replacing that show will be a Stand-Up Comedy Showcase at the Reg Lenna Center For The Arts. The Showcase will feature some of the top touring comedians from across the country – artists who have made appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Conan,” “Last Comic Standing,” “America’s Got Talent,” and more.

Six comedy Late Night shows will take Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3, featuring over 20 of the most popular artists currently performing in comedy clubs nationwide.

For performance information and ticket purchases, visit comedycenter.org/festival