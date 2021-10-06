$373 Million in HEAP Monies Now Available for NYS Residents

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the application process for $373 million in Heating Energy Assistance Program monies is now open in New York State.

The funds are for low- and middle-income New Yorkers who need assistance keeping their homes warm during the upcoming winter season.

The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance oversees the HEAP program and provides federal funding to assist homeowners and renters with their heating costs during the weather.

Eligible homeowners and renters may receive up to $751 in heating assistance, depending on their income, household size and how they heat their home.

Governor Hochul also made $150 million in federal funding available to help low-income households pay heating utility arrears if they do not qualify for the that assistance under New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The one-time payments will cover all accumulated heating utility arrears up to $10,000 per household, with applications for assistance accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone.

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Customer and Information Services Manager Frank Galeazzo said after the state of emergency ended in June, the BPU gained the ability to shut off water and electric for past due balances. He said they’ve had success with that, “We had shut off approximately 1,000 customers since July, mid-July, and that totaled about $700,000 worth of past due balances. And we’ve collected about $500,000.”

Galeazzo said the BPU is still working to help customers with past due accounts, “They’ve either paid off their arrears, which is great. We’ve been working with them setting up special payment arrangements. We’ve been pointing them in directions to seek assistance whether it’s through any of the state of federal programs.”

Those looking for assistance with past due BPU bills may contact the BPU at (716) 661-1660, visit them online at jamestownbpu.com, or visit mybenefits.ny.gov.