WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 4% Turn Out for Early Voting in Chautauqua County

4% Turn Out for Early Voting in Chautauqua County

By Leave a Comment

Just over 4% of registered voters in Chautauqua County turned out for early voting between October 23rd and 31st. Republican Election Commissioner Brian Abram said 3-thousand-276 came out to early vote this year. Statewide, he said the turn out was only 3%.

Abram said 2020 was a bit of an anomaly between it being a Presidential election plus the fear that polls might be shut down on Election Day due to the spread of COVID-19. 40% of registered voters in Chautauqua County participated in early voting in 2020.

He added that the first year early voting was held in 2019, 3-thousand-827 voters turned out in the county.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.