4% Turn Out for Early Voting in Chautauqua County

Just over 4% of registered voters in Chautauqua County turned out for early voting between October 23rd and 31st. Republican Election Commissioner Brian Abram said 3-thousand-276 came out to early vote this year. Statewide, he said the turn out was only 3%.

Abram said 2020 was a bit of an anomaly between it being a Presidential election plus the fear that polls might be shut down on Election Day due to the spread of COVID-19. 40% of registered voters in Chautauqua County participated in early voting in 2020.

He added that the first year early voting was held in 2019, 3-thousand-827 voters turned out in the county.