41st Jamestown Labor Day Festival Returns to Bergman Park September 4

The 41st Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns to Bergman Park Sunday, September 4.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo is organizing this year’s event in conjunction with the city of Jamestown. The festival has been on hold for the last two years due to the Pandemic.

Smeraldo said the Dan Feather 5K will be in the morning with the Arts & Craft Show starting at 11:00 a.m., “And then at noon is when the entertainment begins and the food vendors begin. So, the park will be open at 11 but at noon is when the entertainment will start and not only music but Randy Grey with Southern Tier Wrestling and Mike Baron‘s magician shows, petting zoo, Scott Mekus will be up there doing kids games and bingo.”

Smeraldo said the Jamestown Area Central Labor Council AFL-CIO will present the George Ritzer Labor Award at 4:30 p.m. on the main stage.

The fireworks show by Zambelli Fireworks Internationale will take place about 8:30 p.m.

While admission to the park is free, parking for the event is $5 with proceeds going toward the festival.