The Jamestown High School Marching Band hosts its 42nd Annual Fall Festival of Bands this Saturday at 6:30pm at Strider Field. The event is JHS’s most significant annual fundraiser and will feature bands from Eisenhower, Falconer/Frewsburg, West Seneca, Orchard Park, Lancaster and Jamestown.

The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2021 show: Evita.

Tickets are $7 presale and $9 at the door. Tickets for admission can be purchased from any band member or by calling (716) 483-4217.