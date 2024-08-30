43rd Annual Labor Day Fest Takes Place September 1

The 43rd Annual Labor Day Festival will take place this Sunday, September 1 at Bergman Park.

The event starts with Chautauqua Striders‘ Dan Feather 5k run/walk at 9:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m.

An arts and crafts show featuring homemade items opens at 11:00 a.m. with live music, food concessions, and kids activities starting at noon.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions is helping organize the festival with the city.

CCS Owner Pat Smeraldo said the food concessions will feature a variety of items, with proceeds benefitting local non-profit organizations, “Babe Ruth will be there with their healthy fried dough, which is great, and their walking tacos, strombolis, and pizza. A couple new additions with M-M-Mazing. She does the waffles, the sweet treats. Harmony Express is there with their ice cream. And then you can get meals too, which is great.”

Smeraldo said there will be two stages of live music, a magician, and bingo.

This year’s George Ritzer Labor Award is being presented to Steven Thorpe. Smeraldo said Thorpe is a third generation sheetmetal worker, “He followed his grandpa into the trade, is a lifelong resident of the county. He started at 19 with Local 112. With that award, he’s also someone who’s been an apprentice, a contractor, and also involved in his community too. So… he’s done stuff with the Boys & Girls Club, he’s supported hundreds of charitable organizations.”

The George Ritzer Labor Award will be presented at 4:30 p.m. at the main stage.

The festival will end with a fireworks show at about 8:30 p.m.

Parking for the event is $5, which benefits the festival. Motorists will receive a ticket to win door prizes such as a gift card, and other items. All other activities at the festival are free.