44th Annual JHS Battles Of The Classes Tonight

The 44th annual Jamestown High School Battle of the Classes takes place tonight.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the McElrath Gymnasium with proceeds benefiting the Anthony Senske Memorial Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

The event is a school-wide competition that includes games, skills contests, and dance-offs to celebrate several weeks worth of intense fundraising for a community organization. Over the last four decades, the school has raised over $300,000 for community organizations and charities.

JHS Student Organization, which is composed of each class council, chose the Senske Fund as a way of paying tribute to a late classmate, Anthony Senske, a beloved student in the district for many years, who passed away on April 5, 2024. The fund, created in his memory by his parents Kristi and Cory, awards grants annually to organizations and activities Anthony enjoyed like Stones Buddies, Harrison’s Playmakers, and the Special Olympics. It also aims to help make activities around the community accessible to children with disabilities.

Tickets are $2 at the door and can be purchased from any JHS class council member or by contacting the school at 716-483-3470.