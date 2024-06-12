$45 Million Pavement Revitalization on NYS Thruway In Chautauqua County Begins

A $45 million pavement revitalization project on the New York State Thruway has begun in Chautauqua County.

The work will cover nearly 35 miles between exit 59 (Dunkirk – Fredonia – NY Route 60) and exit 60 (Westfield – Mayville – NY Route 394). More than 7.8 million vehicles travel this stretch of the Thruway annually, which serves as a gateway to Western New York and the Southern Tier.

The project includes full and partial depth repairs to remove and replace deteriorated portions of the roadway increasing the road’s overall structural integrity for improved long-term rideability.

The project also features a new asphalt riding surface, replacing two layers of existing pavement to a depth of four inches for this stretch of the Thruway totaling approximately 69 lane miles. Crews will also resurface the interchange ramps at exit 59 and exit 60 and all U-turns.

Additionally, vertical clearance improvements will be made to bridges in 16 locations to prevent bridge hits. In April, crews repaired a severely damaged portion of the North Road overpass over the Thruway at milepost 473.78 that has been subject to at least three bridge strikes by over height trucks since the beginning of the year.

Other safety improvements include “Recess Triple Drop” pavement striping, which is more visible in all lighting and weather conditions, new guiderail, pier protection and delineator markers.

Oakgrove Construction, Inc. from Elma is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app at https://www.thruway.ny.gov/travelers/mobile-app.html