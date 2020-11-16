47 COVID-19 Cases Reported Between Friday and Sunday in Chautauqua County, Hospitalizations Significantly Down

MAYVILLE – There were 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County reported for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That’s according to the Chautauqua County Health department, which says 17 new cases were reported on Friday, 20 cases were reported for Saturday, and the cases were reported for Sunday.

The county doesn’t offer a detailed COVID-19 report on the weekends, but for Friday it said that there were 136 active cases in the county – down from the 161 reported on Thursday. There were also five people hospitalized as of Thursday who tested positive for COVID-19, a steep drop from the 21 positive hospitalizations reported for the start of last week.

Health officials also continue to monitor a cluster of cases linked to social clubs in the northern end of the County. There have been 34 cases linked to social clubs in that area of the county.

As of Friday there were 1,294 total confirmed cases in the county, representing about 1% of the total population. Of the known confirmed cases, 1,143 have since recovered. There’s also been 15 deaths.