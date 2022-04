5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits will be distributed to Jamestown non-profits and organizations.

The City of Jamestown, in conjunction with Chautauqua County, announced a new shipment of kits.

Organizations receiving the test kits include the YMCA, the YWCA, the Salvation Army, the Prendergast Library, Jamestown VA Clinic, the Boys and Girls Club, the Mental Health Association, Chautauqua Opportunities Inc., Hillside Children’s Center, PreventionWorks, and Evergreen Health Services.