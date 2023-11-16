$6.1 Million In NYS Regional Economic Development Council Initiative Funding Coming to Chautauqua County

$6.1 million in State Regional Economic Development Council Initiative monies are coming to Chautauqua County.

The grants from the Environmental Protection Fund will go toward park improvements, heritage area enhancements and historic preservation projects. The grants for the Recreational Trails Program will go toward developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail uses.

Nestle Purina in Dunkirk will receive $5 million to partner with the Babcock & Wilcox Company to install OxyBright, an oxy-combustion technology that replaces combustion air with a mixture of pure oxygen and recycled flue gas. This results in a gas exhaust stream that is mostly pure CO2 and significantly reduces co-pollutants. The higher concentration of CO2 allows for carbon capture, utilization and/or storage (CCUS), a critical technology for industrial sector decarbonization.

The National Comedy Center will receive $490,000 to market, build awareness and increase attendance at the museum.

The village of Westfield will receive $450,040 to establish an outdoor terraced amphitheater and park space at the old Portage Inn site at 18-28 North Portage Street.

And Cherry Creek Sno-Goers Inc. will use $250,000 to purchase new environmentally friendly trail grooming equipment for snowmobile trails.