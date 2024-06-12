70th Annual Allen Park Bandshell Concert Series Starts Tonight

The 70th annual Summer Bandshell Concert Series starts tonight in Allen Park.

The Jamestown High School Concert band will perform at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell tonight.

The concert series featuring the Jamestown Municipal Band will continue Wednesday nights on: June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, and August 7.

Music by the municipal band will include summer night pieces, patriotic music to celebrate the birth of America, Scandinavian and Italian music; hits from various decades, children’s music, and much more.

All performances are free and open to the public. The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments with proceeds benefitting Allen Park.

For more information about the Bandshell Concert Series, contact the Parks Department at 716-483-7523 or email parks@jamestownny.gov.