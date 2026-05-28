79 Jobs Cut at SEFPRO-Monofrax

The end of a production line at SEFPRO-Monofrax in Falconer is resulting in the loss of 79 jobs.

Saint-Gobain said in a statement to WRFA that they had, “…made the difficult decision to end the production of the AZS (Alumina-Zirconia-Silica) products line at its SEFPRO manufacturing facility.” They said this production line is expected to end in August 2026.

The statement further stated, “This will not impact every product line at Falconer, and the facility will continue the production of its remaining product lines. This decision comes after careful consideration and evaluation of Saint-Gobain’s core business goals and is in line with the company’s mission and strategy.