Grand Jury Indicts Incarcerated Man In Alleged Assaults At Lakeview Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has been indicted for allegedly attacking two employees at Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Brocton.

The indictment by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury was unsealed in County Court Tuesday, May 26.

Jkendric Agee has been charged with two counts of Second Degree Assault following a brutal attack on February 23, 2026 that injured a female civilian staff member and a Correction officer.

At the arraignment, County Court Judge David Foley entered a “not guilty” plea on Agee’s behalf and set bail at $250,000.00 cash, or in the alternative, $500,000.00 secured by property bond, or $500,000.00 secured by the posting of 10%. The Court then scheduled a Discovery Conference for June 22 and remanded Agee into custody. He was then returned to Attica Correctional Facility where he has been housed since the attacks.

According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, the assaults are alleged to have occurred while the civilian employee, an Offender Rehabilitation Coordinator, was providing instruction to Agee and other prison inmates inside a locked program room at the facility pursuant to the New York Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (the “HALT Act”).

Enacted in 2022, Schmidt said the HALT Act strictly limits the use of solitary confinement as a disciplinary measure to a maximum of 15 consecutive days, and requires the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to provide therapeutic programming to inmates. The civilian employee was alone in a locked program room instructing the inmates when Agee allegedly assaulted her. He and the other inmates were neither shackled nor restrained at the time.