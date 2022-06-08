WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

8th Annual Hope and Healing Conference Takes Place Thursday, June 9

The 8th Annual Hope and Healing Conference of Western New York is taking place Thursday, June 9.

The conference returns to an in-person format this year and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Williams Center on the SUNY Fredonia campus.

This year’s conference will explore the theme “Connecting for Hope and Healing,” focusing on shared partnerships, resources, triumphs and concerns as a community.

Registration is required in advance and the cost of attendance is $15 per person. Registration includes a boxed lunch.

You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/295506958267, or by visiting www.hopeandhealingconference.com.

For more information, contact Prevention Works at (716) 664-3608 .

