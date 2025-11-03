WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

$9 Million In Water And Sewer Infrastructure Improvement Funds Coming To Chautauqua County

Nine million dollars in water and sewer infrastructure improvement funds are coming to Chautauqua County.

The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved $135 million in low-cost financing and State and federal grants that empower local governments to advance crucial upgrades — such as replacing lead service lines and removing emerging contaminants from drinking water — without passing high costs on to ratepayers.

Chautauqua County will receive $4 million in State grant and interest-free financing package for collection system improvements to reduce inflow and infiltration in the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District in the Village of Mayville.

The Town of Pomfret will receive a $5 million State grant for the formation of the North End Water District, including installation of approximately 74,000 linear feet of water mains, two new 100,000-gallon water storage tanks, 2 pump stations and appurtenances such as hydrants, valves and meters. The grant is funded by the Environmental Bond Act.

