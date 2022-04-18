‘A Cut Above’ Art Exhibit Opens at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Wednesday

An art installation on grief and healing opens at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church this Wednesday.

“A Cut Above” by Jamestown native Lindsey Erickson opens at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at the church on 410 North Main Street and will include a silent auction of five of her art pieces. The auction will benefit the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County’s Art in Recovery program.

The art collection is part of St. Luke’s exploration of grief and loss. Erickson said of her work, “It is important not to rush through grief, but sometimes even after the hard time passes, there can be this residual darkness that shrouds our vision. How do you lift this veil after a time of despair that refuses to fully evaporate? For me, art has been an incredibly healing source after a time of deep darkness….The art has given me something positive to focus on.”

You can also view Erickson’s artwork on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/linden.tree.papercutting/