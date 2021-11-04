WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Active Military, Veterans Ride CARTS for Free on Veterans Day

Veterans and active military personnel can ride CARTS for free on Veterans Day. The Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System announced that this will apply to city fixed routes next Thursday, November 11th. Veterans will just need to show a valid veteran or military ID card when boarding the bus.

CARTS riders must wear their masks/face coverings when boarding the bus and for the duration of their trips as mandated by FTA.

For more information about CARTS, visit chqgov.com/carts/CARTS or https://www.facebook.com/CARTS.NY/ or call 1-800-388-6534.

