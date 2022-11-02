Additional Monitoring of Jamestown High School Requested Following Break-In

Two youth have been arrested for breaking into Jamestown High School.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released a statement saying that the two juveniles got into the high school outside of school hours and were reported to be looking for items to steal.

He said the two youths are not students of the high school.

The juveniles were identified by Jamestown Police following review of captured video at the school.

Whitaker said due to the youths being minors, no names or other identifying information can be released. He added that the district will be pressing charges.

Whitaker said, “As always, the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. In response, additional monitoring of the building by day and night staff will take place. We have also requested additional monitoring of the building by JPD.”

Anyone with information regarding this situation is encouraged to contact the Jamestown Police Department’s tip line at (716) 483-8477.