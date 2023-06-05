Agencies Working to Get Funds to Help Migrants, Wendel Extends Emergency Order

Local agencies are working on obtaining additional funding to help migrants in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, speaking at a Chamber of Commerce event, said he’s been in touch with the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about bringing in funds to the county, “There is a $100,000 grant coming from the Department of State that’s actually here I think. I talked with COI, Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. They are the lead agency. There looks to be another increase, I was told it was about $350,000. That’s to assist the people that are here. You know, we’re looking to get caseworkers, we’re looking to get assistance in housing.”

Wendel emphasized that his State of Emergency declaration wasn’t to keep people from coming to Chautauqua County but to keep New York City from arbitrarily sending people here and leaving them without resources, “It’s a challenge, but you know, our people who are working boots on the ground run for that challenge. They’re doing a great job. We have Amish families assisting our migrants and our asylum seekers. So, again, people who live in very meager means assisting. We have a great deal of humanitarian aid going. We just need the state and federal government to step up, our governor in particular, to make the stance and get some action so that these people can work and provide for their families.”

Wendel extended the emergency order for an additional five days on May 30th. It first took effect on May 18, 2023.

The order prohibits municipalities from bringing in and housing people in the County; prohibits hotels and motels from housing immigrants without a license; and requires any municipalities that might bring migrating or asylum-seeking people into the county to ensure they will be fully cared for and paid for.

While the State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, at which time it may be extended, the emergency order according to law is extended in five-day intervals.