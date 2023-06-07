Air Quality Health Advisory In Effect For New York State

An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect for all of Western New and Central New York, and other areas until midnight tonight.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health issued the advisory due fine particulate matter in the air expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100.

Smoke from around 414 fires that are burning in Canada is the cause of the pollution. Canada is experiencing one of the worst starts to its wildfire season ever recorded. Federal officials said more than 6.7 million acres have already burned this year.

Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive to conditions.

When outdoor levels are elevated, going indoors may reduce exposure. Some ways to reduce exposure are to minimize outdoor and indoor sources and avoid strenuous activities in areas where fine particle concentrations are high.