Albany Times-Union: NYS Minimum Wage To Be Frozen In 2027 Due To Job Losses

New York State’s minimum wage will be frozen in 2027 due to the loss of private-sector jobs.

The Albany Times-Union reports that this would be the first time the state’s minimum wage is not increasing since 2024, when the state began tying it to the rate of inflation.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration, private education and hospitality sectors were hit particularly hard this year for job losses, which triggered a state law that requires regulators freeze the minimum wage.

Read the full article here: https://www.timesunion.com/capitol/article/ny-faces-minimum-wage-freeze-hochul-pitches-fix-22455900.php