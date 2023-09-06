Alternative Wellness Center, Epic Floats, Opens on Foote Avenue

A new alternative wellness center has opened on Foote Avenue in Jamestown.

Epic Floats & Wellness held a ribbon cutting event with the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and local officials.

Co-Owner Shawna Tellinghuisen said they offer five different modalities at the center, “We have sensory deprivation tanks that are going to be amazing for healing and relaxation. We have a Halo IR (Infrared Sauna) that will engage all of your senses. We also will have a post-float room that will have zero gravity massage chairs an an oxygen bar and don’t forget to come check out our Roxiva for some psychedelic brain entrainment that will lead you to calm immediately.”

Tellinghuisen is a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach who got involved in the alternative wellness business in 2016, “And I just fell in love with the idea of taking your health into your own hands, what’s available for ourselves to take charge of, especially what can bring calm and relaxation into our lives right now because our world is full of things that are the opposite of that.”

Epic Floats & Wellness is located at 527 Foote Avenue.