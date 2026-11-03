American Red Cross, Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Public Discussion

The American Red Cross and Robert H. Jackson Center will host public discussion “The Foundations of Modern International Humanitarian Law and the Outlook for Its Future.”

The discussion will feature six expert panelists and take place from 1:00 to 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, November 4. The event will take place at the American Red Cross National Headquarters in the Nancy Marriott Hall of Service in Washington, DC. It is free and open to the public and will also be streamed via Zoom Webinar.

The program will bring together scholars, legal experts, and humanitarian practitioners to explore how modern international humanitarian law took shape in the aftermath of World War II and how it must respond to the realities of armed conflict today. The topic connects directly to the legacy of Justice Robert H. Jackson, who served as Chief U.S. Prosecutor at the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg, where the principle that individuals could be held accountable for violations of the laws of war was firmly established.

American Red Cross International Humanitarian Law Senior Counsel Thomas Harper will open the afternoon with introductory remarks.

The first panel, “The Foundations of Modern International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions,” begins at 1:15 p.m. and features:

Allida Black , Director of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Oral History Project, Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, Georgetown University

, Director of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Oral History Project, Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, Georgetown University David Luban , Distinguished University Professor, Georgetown University Law Center

, Distinguished University Professor, Georgetown University Law Center Douglas Irvin-Erickson, Center for Peace and Conflict, George Mason University

The second panel, “International Humanitarian Law: Outlook for the Future,” begins at 2:45 p.m. and features:

Sylvain Vité , Head of Legal Department, International Committee of the Red Cross

, Head of Legal Department, International Committee of the Red Cross Sarah McIntosh , Deputy Director of Civilians in Conflict, Kobo, a humanitarian NGO

, Deputy Director of Civilians in Conflict, Kobo, a humanitarian NGO Michael McNerney, Researcher, Institute for Defense Analyses

Kristan McMahon, President of the Robert H. Jackson Center, will deliver closing remarks.

Those planning to attend in person are asked to RSVP using the form on the event page at roberthjackson.org/event/arc-ihl. Virtual attendees can register for the Zoom Webinar through the link on the same page.