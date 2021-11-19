Annual Toys For Tots Drive Under Way

The annual U.S. Marine Toys for Tots drive is under way.

Last year in Chautauqua County, toys were given to a record 4,365 children – about 1,000 children more than in the previous year. Organizers said they expect the need could be even greater this year.

A drive-through toy donation event will take place from noon to 2pm, Saturday, November 27th at the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood.

Fundraising events are also scheduled from 5 to 8pm, December 3rd at the Empty Bottle at Southern Tier Distilling Company and at the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza on December 4th from 10am to 4pm at Fluvanna Community Church.

Spectators at the Jamestown Holiday Parade on December 4th are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate as Toys for Tots passes by.

Children age 17 and younger whose families meet household income guidelines are eligible for assistance through Toys for Tots. Applications for assistance must be submitted online at jamestown-ny.toysfortots.org. Families have until December 13th to apply. Human service organizations are asked to register the families they support by December 6th.

Area residents also can support the Toys for Tots drive by placing new, unwrapped toys in any of the collection boxes located throughout Chautauqua County. Toys will be accepted until Friday, December 17th at the following locations:



4th Ward Deli

Auto Credit of Jamestown

Bemus Elementary School

Bemus Point Inn

Big Lots – Jamestown

Blackstone

Busti Tap House

Chautauqua Mall

Dollar General – most Chautauqua County locations

Dunkirk City Hall

Edward Jones Financial

ERA Real Estate – Mayville

Fancher Chair

Fredonia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram

Go Retailers

Jamestown Area Federal Credit Union – Jamestown and Lakewood

Jamestown Elks Club

Keller Group – Lockwood Agency

Kia of Jamestown

Kirk’s Jewelers & Gifts Inc

Larson-Timko Funeral home

Matco Tool

Nestle Purina

Northwest Arena

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet – Dunkirk and Lakewood

Panama School

Regal Services – Jamestown and Ripley

The Resource Center – all locations

Robo – Bemus Point

Roots Salon

SERVPRO

Shults Auto Group – all Chautauqua County locations

Silver Creek Chiropractic

Southern Tier Distilling Company

Twin Docks

Visions of Elegance

Water Street Brass

Wegmans

Windstream