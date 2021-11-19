Annual Toys For Tots Drive Under Way

The annual U.S. Marine Toys for Tots drive is under way.
Last year in Chautauqua County, toys were given to a record 4,365 children – about 1,000 children more than in the previous year. Organizers said they expect the need could be even greater this year.
A drive-through toy donation event will take place from noon to 2pm, Saturday, November 27th at the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood.
Fundraising events are also scheduled from 5 to 8pm, December 3rd at the Empty Bottle at Southern Tier Distilling Company and at the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza on December 4th from 10am to 4pm at Fluvanna Community Church.
Spectators at the Jamestown Holiday Parade on December 4th are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate as Toys for Tots passes by.
Children age 17 and younger whose families meet household income guidelines are eligible for assistance through Toys for Tots. Applications for assistance must be submitted online at jamestown-ny.toysfortots.org. Families have until December 13th to apply. Human service organizations are asked to register the families they support by December 6th.
Area residents also can support the Toys for Tots drive by placing new, unwrapped toys in any of the collection boxes located throughout Chautauqua County. Toys will be accepted until Friday, December 17th at the following locations:
4th Ward Deli
Auto Credit of Jamestown
Bemus Elementary School
Bemus Point Inn
Big Lots – Jamestown
Blackstone
Busti Tap House
Chautauqua Mall
Dollar General – most Chautauqua County locations
Dunkirk City Hall
Edward Jones Financial
ERA Real Estate – Mayville
Fancher Chair
Fredonia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram
Go Retailers
Jamestown Area Federal Credit Union – Jamestown and Lakewood
Jamestown Elks Club
Keller Group – Lockwood Agency
Kia of Jamestown
Kirk’s Jewelers & Gifts Inc
Larson-Timko Funeral home
Matco Tool
Nestle Purina
Northwest Arena
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet – Dunkirk and Lakewood
Panama School
Regal Services – Jamestown and Ripley
The Resource Center – all locations
Robo – Bemus Point
Roots Salon
SERVPRO
Shults Auto Group – all Chautauqua County locations
Silver Creek Chiropractic
Southern Tier Distilling Company
Twin Docks
Visions of Elegance
Water Street Brass
Wegmans
Windstream
