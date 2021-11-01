Anti-Gun Violence Legislation Signed

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a package of legislation to combat gun violence and to address ghost guns.

One bill prohibits the possession of unfinished frames or receivers by anyone other than a licensed gunsmith or dealer in firearms.

The second bill prohibits the sale of ghost guns and requires gunsmiths and dealers in firearms to register firearms in their possession. State Senator Brad Hoylman said, “In the last three years, we’ve seen a 479% increase in ghost gun seizures across the state. Thanks to the Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act being signed we’re addressing this growing problem by banning the sale and possession of ghost guns, so nobody will be able to purchase these firearms without first passing a background check.”

And legislation was signed that adds firearms designed to resemble toys to the definition of a ‘disguised gun.’