Arab Hill Forest Road Closed In Boutwell Hill State Forest For Road Maintenance Project

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the temporary closure of a section of Arab Hill Forest Road at Boutwell Hill State Forest in Chautauqua County.

This closure is necessary to accommodate a road maintenance project that will rehabilitate the northern section of Arab Hill Forest Road.

Contractors have installed fresh gravel on a section of Arab Hill Forest Road that runs north from Housington Road to where it meets Lewis Road. The gravel needs time to settle and compact to ensure its viability for the future. This section experiences heavy use during the hunting season and opening it to vehicular traffic immediately would result in rutting and likely compromise the road’s foundation, negating the recent repairs.

The road is expected to remain closed to vehicular traffic until June 1, 2027. The roadways and trails will remain open to recreational use, including for hiking, horseback riding and bike riding for the remainder of the fall season and then winter activities when conditions allow.

DEC also encourages visitors to consider accessing other State properties across Western New York, including:

For more information, visit Boutwell Hill State Forest – NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation