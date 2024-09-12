Around 3 Dozen Attend First Meeting On Update of Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan

Around three dozen people attend the first of several public meetings to overhaul the city of Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan.

C&S Companies of Buffalo has been contracted by the city to oversee the update of the Comprehensive Plan, which was last done in 1998, as well as the first complete update of the Zoning Code since the late 1960s.

Deputy Project Planner Emma Phillips said the update of the plan is a community driven process that will result in a document the city can use for the next 20 years.

She said the plan will look at where the city of Jamestown is now in terms of existing conditions, natural resources, transportation, zoning, and housing, “It looks at where we’re going. So, we do stakeholder interviews and we look at trends and data analysis to see what might be happening in Jamestown in the future. It looks at where Jamestown wants to be, and that’s where that community outreach comes into play. We can establish a community vision and goals and make sure those resonate with businesses and community members who live here and have to follow that vision in those goals.”

Phillips said the plan also will identify policy, strategies, and projects to achieve set goals.

She said the plan will cover things like land use and zoning; and housing, “.. vacancy rates, age of housing, homeowners, renters, those types of things. It looks at economic development. So, how many workers are in the city of Jamestown? What types of industries do those workers work in? Are they driving to work? Are they carpooling? Do they need transit? It looks at transportation, so bike paths, sidewalks, your street networks, trails, connecting people.”

She said natural resources including how resilient they are will be looked at, quality of life issues, and other issues important to the community.

Phillips said the timeline includes community outreach and development of vision and goals this fall, identifying policy preferences during the winter, and drafting the comprehensive plan by Spring 2025 with the intent to have the plan finalized by late summer or early fall 2025.

The next public gathering on the Comprehensive Plan will be a tour of the northside of Jamestown on Saturday, November 2. The first workshop will then be held Wednesday, November 13. In total, there will be four tours of the city , two workshops, and two public meetings.

The consultants said the PowerPoint from Tuesday’s initial meeting and other information about the Comprehensive Plan update will be made available online. There’s also a community survey that people can fill out at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NRZBSQM