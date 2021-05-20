Art Cloth & Craft Boutique Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Location

The Art Cloth & Craft Boutique and Gallery held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening at its new location on 108 East Third Street. Sisters, Lauren Edwards and Bobbi Spare, had previously had a pop-up store on Pine Street, “Before that, believe it or not, we were working out of our houses for about three years making and then just selling at local craft shows and also the Jamestown Public Market. I’d say we really got a feel for just being part of the Jamestown community at the Public Market. We really loved it down there and just knew we wanted to keep on going.”

Bobbi said the store includes art and hand-crafted items, “We make all of our jewelry. We hand-pour candles. We do a lot of other upcycling of goods and give them new purpose. We also are looking for other artisans, local or just small companies that we represent here. Everything from gifts, novelties, beauty, bath and then clothing as well.”

Art Cloth and Craft will be hosting an local artist reception called “Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a bomb” from 5 to 7pm, Friday, May 21st.