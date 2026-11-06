Art Cloth+Craft Hosting Fundraiser Fashion Show To Benefit Reg Lenna

Art Cloth and Craft are hosting a winter fashion Show November 12 that will benefit the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

CONNECTED: The Thread That Connects Us will be an immersive evening of fashion, art, and community.

It will take place on the third floor of the Reg Lenna, with a deep burgundy thread moving through a site-specific installation that connects original works by local artists with the evening’s fashion presentation.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12 with a cocktail hour and passed hors d’oeuvres. Attendees will have to time explore the artwork and installation.

At 7:15 p.m., the Winter Fashion Show will begin with looks curated by Art Cloth and Craft.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the cash bar will benefit the Reg Lenna.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://reglenna.com/events/connected