Art Exhibition ‘What We Carry’ By Angela Caley Opens Saturday At Pearl City Clay House

Solo exhibition, “What We Carry,” by artist Angela Caley opens this Saturday at Pearl City Clay House.

An artist reception will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, with the exhibition remaining on display through April 26.

“What We Carry” features 11 new oil and mixed-media works that explore the emotional landscapes of the human experience. Drawing from themes of anxiety, grief, joy, and memory, the exhibition can be viewed as a series of personal journal entries rendered in paint. Through layered symbolism and introspective imagery, Caley invites viewers into moments both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Caley is a self-taught oil painter whose work blends stylized realism and surrealism with a strong emphasis on symbolism. Her image-making process serves as a means of sharing personal narratives while encouraging viewers to discover new emotional and imaginative worlds through her perspective. She specializes in mixed media techniques, combining ink drawing with oil and acrylic paint on both wood and canvas.

Caley attended Columbus College of Art and Design and continued her education in New York, earning a degree in fine art and studio arts while also studying sociology. In the early 2000s, she co-founded the Active Artist Alliance and has participated in and helped organize more than 60 exhibitions across the country, including shows in St. Petersburg, Florida; Pittsburgh; Ithaca; New York City; and throughout Chautauqua County. She has presented four solo exhibitions since 2004.

Most recently, Caley exhibited in Visions of the National Parks and Beyond at the Crary Art Gallery in Warren, Pennsylvania, and was selected as a member of the October 2024 cohort at the Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts, where she was awarded a residency.

For more information about the exhibition or Pearl City Clay House gallery hours, visit www.pearlcityclayhouse.org.