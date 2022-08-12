Arts on Fire – Jamestown painter and musician Joesph Grice – August 12, 2022

Jamestown painter and punk rock musician Joseph Grice joins WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in studio to discuss Joe’s musical and artistic journeys, his upcoming art classes and residency at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, whether or not Joe can see himself playing in a band again, his solo music under the name “Joey Cobra”, future plans and goals and much more
www.josephgrice.art
joeycobra.bandcamp.com
www.instagram.com/Joseph_Grice_Art
www.instagram.com/joey_cobra_music
www.facebook.com/JosephGriceArt
www.facebook.com/JoeyCobra
