Arts on Fire – Jamestown painter and musician Joesph Grice – August 12, 2022

Jamestown painter and punk rock musician Joseph Grice joins WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in studio to discuss Joe’s musical and artistic journeys, his upcoming art classes and residency at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, whether or not Joe can see himself playing in a band again, his solo music under the name “Joey Cobra”, future plans and goals and much more

www.josephgrice.art

joeycobra.bandcamp.com

www.instagram.com/Joseph_Grice_Art

www.instagram.com/joey_cobra_music

www.facebook.com/JosephGriceArt

www.facebook.com/JoeyCobra

rtpi.org/programs