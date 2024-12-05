ArtScape Jamestown Invites Local Artists To Submit Work for 2025 Public Art Program

ArtScape Jamestown is inviting local artists to submit their work for the 2025 ArtScape public art program.

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation is partnering with Chautauqua Art Gallery, Pearl City Clay House and the City of Jamestown Parks Department to create an outdoor public art gallery in downtown Jamestown.

Artists of all ages who live in Chautauqua County or within 35 miles of Jamestown are invited to participate in this juried art competition.

Selected works are reproduced on banners that hang on light posts throughout the downtown area. Host Sponsor Chautauqua Art Gallery will display the original works of art and will coordinate artists and banner production. Pearl City Clay House is joining the partnership as a co-host for the original art show.

Interested artists may submit up to three works for consideration to the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation. A jury of arts professionals will select 58 pieces to be included in the 2025 program.

The chosen works are professionally photographed for display on the banners. Local businesses can sponsor a banner, and the names of the artists and the sponsors are featured on the banners. At the end of the outdoor display, the banners are removed and given to the sponsor, or the sponsor may choose to donate the banner to the artist. The sponsor does not receive reproduction rights to the work. However, they are encouraged to display the banner in their place of business, highlighting their support for enriching the community through public art programs.

Banners will be hung in June of 2025, and a brochure with a walking tour of the banners will be distributed.

Six banners have been earmarked for creating a youth category for artists under 18 years old.

Interested artists and those interested in sponsoring a banner can find information and an application at https://www.jamestownrenaissance.org/artscape/.

The deadline for both artists and sponsorship is February 24, 2025