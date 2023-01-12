Assemblyman Goodell Reacts to State of the State Address

Assemblyman Andy Goodell supports a number of items highlighted in Governor Kathy Hochul‘s State of the State address, but says her solutions fail to grasp underlying causes to issues.

Goodell said he was glad to see that Hochul highlighted her concern over inflation and cost of living in the state, “She highlighted crime rates and what’s going there. Housing crisis was mentioned by the Governor as well as the need for more mental health services. So, in terms of acknowledging what the issues are, I appreciate where the Governor was coming from.”

Goodell said Hochul’s solutions to problems miss other possible things, giving Hochul’s concern over the dramatic increase in energy prices as an example, “But didn’t acknowledge that New York State itself has turned down every single permit for new generating plants in New York State, which is causing a supply shortage, and has blocked every single new natural gas pipeline, again causing a supply shortage.”

Hochul has proposed a pilot program to help low-income families retrofit their homes and upgrade appliances in accordance with the Climate Act.

Goodell said he supports Hochul’s proposed increase in funding to the GIVE program as well as funds to help add prosecutors to District Attorneys offices across New York State. He also supports her proposed $1 billion investment in mental health programs that would add 1,000 in-patient psychiatric beds, 3,500 housing units for those with mental illness, and create systemic accountability for how hospitals handle admission and discharge of mental health patients.