Assemblyman Goodell Shares Thoughts on 2024 State Budget Proposal

State Assemblyman Andy Goodell wants more fiscal restraint in the state budget than what Governor Hochul has proposed.

Kathy Hochul presented her $277 billion spending plan Wednesday that increases spending by $5 billion over the current financial year’s budget.

Goodell said with Federal funds related to the Pandemic drying up, state lawmakers need to look at how to make New York more efficient and less expensive for residents. He said while there are not general tax increases in the proposed budget, he was disappointed with the carbon tax proposed that he says will affect everyone, “Because one of the largest generators of carbon emissions in New York State are the utility companies, including here in Jamestown. And so Jamestown is already paying over $2 million surcharge to help support clean energy and that’s coming right out the pocket of all Jamestown BPU customers. And her proposal would increase those expenses by an estimated billion dollars statewide.”

Goodell said he thought the increase to mental health services was a positive move, and hopes the increase in funding for housing mental health patients is approved.

He also was encouraged by Hochul’s budgetary plans for public safety, including gun violence, “In the category of addressing violence, she included $84 million for Youth Employment programs, which I think is good because the more youth are involved in positive activities, particularly ones that give them job experience, the less likely they’ll resort to gang violence.”

Goodell hopes that the 10% increase in school aid in addition to the full funding of Foundation Aid to school districts will result in tax decreases.

In terms of AIM, or the Aid and Incentives to municipalities program, Goodell thinks funding should increase given that it had been frozen or even decreased 12 years ago.

During the budget process over the next two months, Goodell will be advocating for funding for the 2-1-1 program and support for the Cornell Cooperative Extension program.

Goodell said he and State Senator George Borrello made specific requests for increases in funding for lake maintenance and for the Jefferson Project, “Which is an amazing project with both public and private funding to do a very, very detailed scientific analysis of harmful algal blooms. And that data would be helpful for every lake in the state.”

Goodell added he’s also hoping the $100 million budgeted for transformational hospital construction funds will include money for the new Brooks Memorial Hospital construction in Fredonia.