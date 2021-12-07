Assistance for Overdue Water, Wastewater Bills Now Available Through NYS

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customers with overdue water and wastewater bills can get help through a new state program.

The COVID Pandemic resulted in overdue utility bills for hundreds of customers. Several assistance programs have been available for past due electric and rental accounts, but until now, such help was not targeted specifically toward water and wastewater bills.

The State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources.

Benefits are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants. This assistance focuses on low income households, with income guidelines mirroring that of the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP.

Customers may apply online at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.

For more information about the program, residents may call 1-833-690-0208.

Customers also may contact BPU Customer Service at (716) 661-1660 to request information about other options for utility assistance.