Audubon Begins Bird Banding Events This Saturday

The Audubon Community Nature Center will begin to hold bird banding events this Saturday.

Weather permitting, participants can observe ornithologists banding birds on the west side of Audubon Community Nature Center’s property between 7:00 and 11:00 a.m., Saturday mornings this April 25 through May 16.

Attendees can watch bird scientists capture migrating and resident birds in “mist” nets, see how they fit the birds with identification bands, measure, weigh, and then release them.

If the weather is too harsh for the safety of the birds, the nets are not opened. No dogs are allowed.

Those who attend the event may want to bring bird guides and binoculars; and remember to dress for the weather.

The bird banding program will take place at the Urban Pavilion on the west side of the Audubon property at 1600 Riverside Road. Look for a “Bird Banding” sign at the entrance closer to Route 62. Visitors can park on the grass along the edge of the trees or in the Nature Center parking lot and walk the trail over to the banding site.

While the demonstration is free, donations are accepted. No reservations are required.

For more information, visit AudubonCNC.org/Events.