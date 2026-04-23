WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Audubon Begins Bird Banding Events This Saturday

Audubon Begins Bird Banding Events This Saturday

By Leave a Comment

ou can observe bird scientists in action and birds up close at bird banding on Saturday mornings April 25–May 16 at Audubon Community Nature Center. This picture of a Flicker being released after it was banded was taken by D. Arlene Bonnett of Jamestown and recognized in an Audubon Nature Photography Contest. For information on submitting to and voting for the 2026 Photo Contest, visit AudubonCNC.org/Photo-Contest.

The Audubon Community Nature Center will begin to hold bird banding events this Saturday.

Weather permitting, participants can observe ornithologists banding birds on the west side of Audubon Community Nature Center’s property between 7:00 and 11:00 a.m., Saturday mornings this April 25 through May 16.

Attendees can watch bird scientists capture migrating and resident birds in “mist” nets, see how they fit the birds with identification bands, measure, weigh, and then release them.

If the weather is too harsh for the safety of the birds, the nets are not opened. No dogs are allowed.

Those who attend the event may want to bring bird guides and binoculars; and remember to dress for the weather.

The bird banding program will take place at the Urban Pavilion on the west side of the Audubon property at 1600 Riverside Road. Look for a “Bird Banding” sign at the entrance closer to Route 62. Visitors can park on the grass along the edge of the trees or in the Nature Center parking lot and walk the trail over to the banding site.

While the demonstration is free, donations are accepted. No reservations are required.

For more information, visit AudubonCNC.org/Events.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.