Audubon Center Admission Free For Veterans Day

The Audubon Community Nature Center building admission is free today as part of Veterans Day.

The building will be open 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center’s nearly 600 acre nature preserve is always free and open from dawn to dusk.

Audubon’s newest educational display, an interactive exhibit about bees, is just one of many fun activities in the three-story Nature Center building. Children can go fishing in the indoor pond, climb through the indoor tree, and get up close and personal with live animals including turtles, toads, Hellbenders and more.

Nature Center members and SNAP/EBT cardholders have free building admission daily. Building admission is also free every Sunday for non-Nature Center members.

Audubon Community Nature Center is located at 1600 Riverside Road.

To learn more, call (716) 569-2345 or visit AudubonCNC.org.