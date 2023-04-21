Audubon Community Nature Center Holding Earth Day Clean Up

Volunteers are invited to celebrate Earth Day by helping with maintenance tasks at the Audubon Community Nature Center.

Registration for the Earth Day Clean up day on Saturday, April 22 starts at 9:00 a.m., work projects start at 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided at noon.

Volunteers will have their choice of tasks at this family-friendly event that has opportunities for all ages and abilities.

This year’s projects include sprucing up the gardens, working on the outdoor turtle habitats, play area improvements, pulling non-native plants, and more.

Participants are encouraged to wear clothes that can get dirty, dress for the weather — the event happens rain or shine — and bring work gloves if you have them.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration ahead of time is appreciated: Call (716) 569-2345 during business hours or visit AudubonCNC.org