Audubon Community Nature Center to Resume Admission Fees

The Audubon Community Nature Center is re-starting paid admission for non-members beginning August 2nd. ACNC Executive Director Leigh Revegno said the building admission fee has been ‘by donation only’ since August 2020.

She said expanded offerings at the center include a new Hellbender exhibit, a revamped Indoor Nature Play Area, Blue Heron Gift Shop, interactive exhibits, and the winning photographs from the 2020 Nature Photography Contest.

Building admission is free for children under 2, $2 ages 3 to 15, $6 ages 16 and up, with a maximum family price of $15. Admission is free for all on Sundays.

ACNC members receive free admission to the nature center building, Audubon’s bimonthly newsletter in their inbox or mailbox, two building admission passes for non-member guests, a vote at ACNC business meetings, 10 percent off all items in the Blue Heron Gift Shop, 30 percent off annual Birdseed Sale items, 25 percent off program prices and 10 percent off rentals, birthday parties and Audubon’s kid-friendly Escape Room.

For information on how you can become a member of Audubon Community Nature Center visit AudubonCNC.org/Memberships.