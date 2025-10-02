Audubon Enchanted Forest Event Still Accepting Reservations

Reservations are still be accepted for Audubon Community Nature Center’s Enchanted Forest event this Friday and Saturday.

On this bewitching evening, animals have the ability to speak human language and communicate with visitors. You and your family will follow a guide through the luminary-lit Enchanted Trail to meet them. They will engage your imagination, maybe make you laugh, and teach you something about wildlife in the region.

After the walk, visitors can stop in the backyard to enjoy a campfire. Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase. Inside the Nature Center building there will be crafts, live animals, and exhibits to explore, including the new interactive bee display.

Enchanted Forest happens rain or shine, so be sure to dress for the weather. For protection from biting insects like mosquitoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent are recommended. Halloween costumes are welcome.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. with walks going out every 10 minutes. The walks last about 40 minutes. The last walk starts at 8:00 p.m. (Sunset is approximately 6:45 p.m.)

The fee is $14 for adults, $10.50 for Nature Center members and children ages 3-15, and free for children 2 and under.

Spaces are limited and reservations are required for a specific time. No tickets are sold at the door and there are no refunds. Reservations can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 during business hours or clicking through AudubonCNC.org/events.

Audubon Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Tefft still needs volunteers for cleanup, trail guides, and one more craft table monitor for both nights. Contact her at STefft@AudubonCNC.org or (716) 569-2345 if you can help.