Audubon Executive Director Leaving To Lead Sheldon Foundation

The Audubon Community Nature Center has announced that Executive Director Leigh Rovegno will step down on June 21.

Rovegno has served as the Center’s Executive Director for nearly seven years. She has accepted the position of Executive Director of the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation. Current Sheldon Foundation Executive Director Linda Swanson is retiring in June.

Since joining ACNC in 2018, Rovegno has guided the organization through a remarkable era of growth, development, and innovation. Her tenure has seen the implementation of major capital projects, the expansion of educational programming, increased financial stability, and the strengthening of internal policies and governance. Among her many accomplishments are the creation of the Stephanie Frucella Education Pavilion, Pamela A. Westrom Wildlife Habitat, extensive technology upgrades, and enhancements to ACNC’s indoor and outdoor exhibits and facilities​.

The ACNC Board of Directors will soon initiate a regional search for its next Executive Director to build on the strong foundation Rovegno has established.

For more information about the Audubon Community Nature Center, please visit auduboncnc.org.