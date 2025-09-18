Audubon Fall Birdseed Sale Order Deadline Is Sept. 28

Sunday, September 28 is the deadline for orders from the Audubon Community Nature Center’s (ACNC) Fall Birdseed Sale.

The most popular seeds and mixes are available for people to stock up on at 10–20% off Audubon’s regular birdseed prices.

Conewango Blend, unique to ACNC, was developed to attract favorite and common species of the region such as chickadees, cardinals, and titmice. There are also suet cakes for woodpeckers and a mix to attract finches.

Non-Nature Center members receive 10% off ACNC’s birdseed retail prices; Nature Center members receive an additional 10% off (20% total).

To place your order, call (716) 569-2345 during business hours, stop by the Nature Center, or order online at AudubonCNC.org/shop.

When you pick up your seed on Saturday, October 18 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., volunteers will load it into your vehicle. You will also receive a 10% discount on most merchandise, including a variety of bird feeders and nest boxes, in the Blue Heron Gift Shop that day.

Audubon’s Conewango Blend is available year-round.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook, or visit AudubonCNC.org.