Audubon Holding Earth Day Clean-Up April 19

Volunteers at Audubon’s 2024 Earth Day Clean Up

The Audubon Community Nature Center is holding a clean-up on April 19 as part of Earth Day.

Staff and volunteers will work on projects to maintain and improve the Nature Center building and grounds.

This family-friendly event has something for all ages and abilities.

After registering between 9:00 and 9:15 a.m, Saturday, April 19, volunteers can select their group to take on different projects, like sprucing up the gardens, cleaning, grounds work, and more.

Work parties tackle their jobs between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Lunch will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to wear clothes that can get dirty, dress for the weather – the event happens rain or shine – and bring work gloves if you have them.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration ahead of time helps with the planning: Call (716) 569-2345 during business hours or go to AudubonCNC.org/events. The program is free, but you will need to click through check-out to complete your registration.

If there are other volunteer projects you would like to tackle – like caring for Audubon’s many animals, teaming with the education staff, helping with clerical tasks, gardening or lending a hand at events – you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Tefft at (716) 569-2345 or STefft@AudubonCNC.org.

