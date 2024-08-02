WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Audubon Holding Fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling

Audubon Holding Fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling

By Leave a Comment

Audubon Community Nature Center is holding a “FriYAY” Fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling Company

The Audubon Community Nature Center is holding a “FriYAY!” fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling tonight.

Audubon staff and volunteers will be “guest-bartenders” from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., serving drinks to help raise money in support of ACNC’s mission of connecting people to nature.

Audubon receives 10% of all purchases during that time, including online orders at Facebook.com/EmptyBottleSTDC.

Live music will be provided by Rochester’s 5 Second Rule.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, visit AudubonCnC.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.