Audubon Holding Fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling

The Audubon Community Nature Center is holding a “FriYAY!” fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling tonight.

Audubon staff and volunteers will be “guest-bartenders” from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., serving drinks to help raise money in support of ACNC’s mission of connecting people to nature.

Audubon receives 10% of all purchases during that time, including online orders at Facebook.com/EmptyBottleSTDC.

Live music will be provided by Rochester’s 5 Second Rule.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, visit AudubonCnC.org.