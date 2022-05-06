Audubon Holding Trash Clean-Up of Route 62

The Audubon Community Nature Center will be doing a trash collection along Route 62 for the Spring Roadside Cleanup on Saturday, May 7.

Individuals, families, businesses, and community organizations are welcome to participate in this event that takes place from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

A light lunch is provided afterwards.

Children and youth ages 12 to 18 are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are reminded to wear closed-toed shoes and dress for the weather. You can bring your own gloves if you have them, and Audubon has some to lend.

Bringing water bottles and snacks is recommended.

This event takes place rain or shine, but will be rescheduled in the case of thunder and lightning.